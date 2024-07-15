Austin to Troops, Families, Veterans: 'We'll Have Your Back'

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shares his thoughts on the benefits of military service. He describes how an all-volunteer force serves the nation and how the Department of Defense is working to take care of all those who serve, who have served, and their families.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930731
|VIRIN:
|240716-D-AR128-5061
|Filename:
|DOD_110444088
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
