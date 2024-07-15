Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin to Troops, Families, Veterans: 'We'll Have Your Back'

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shares his thoughts on the benefits of military service. He describes how an all-volunteer force serves the nation and how the Department of Defense is working to take care of all those who serve, who have served, and their families.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930731
    VIRIN: 240716-D-AR128-5061
    Filename: DOD_110444088
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Service
    SecDef
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    All Volunteer Force

