    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Kevin Butler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Students attending PROSPECT Course #006, Fire Protection Engineering (Basic), conduct a precise fire hydrant flow test at Redstone Arsenal, AL, on December 1, 2023. This exercise replicates actual field operations for future Fire Protection Engineers, or FPEs, guided by Subject Matter Experts and fellow FPEs who assess and provide guidance on technique application. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930730
    VIRIN: 231201-A-EC855-1001
    Filename: DOD_110444071
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flow Test Demo, by Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ULC
    USACE Learning Center
    Prospect Course
    PROSPECT Course #006
    Fire Protection Engineering (Basic)

