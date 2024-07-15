Marietta Repair Station provides fabrication services across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When parts are needed to support maintenance operations at locks and dams in the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, the Marietta Repair Station in Marietta, Ohio, is charged to fabricate them. The team provides custom critical fabrication and specialized machining services to maintain metal structures and parts that are susceptible to corrosion when exposed to water over long periods of time. The fabrication team is part of the Regional Rivers Repair Fleet managed by the Huntington District, but also provides fabrication services across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including for our vital Louisville District projects.



The team supports maintenance and repair efforts at inland navigation structures and Flood Risk Management projects in the Louisville District.



"When we need a job done quick, we often turn to Marietta Repair Station because they are eager to jump in and keep our critical projects on track for success. Their expertise, adaptability, and can-do attitude make them an indispensable resource in helping us deliver our mission," Shawn Kenny, chief of the Technical Support Branch in the Operations Division.



Marietta Repair Station keeps the nation’s infrastructure in ship shape part by part, making it possible for commerce to navigate to destinations on the Ohio River, its tributaries, and beyond in the Inland Waterways System.



Video footage captured by: Michael Maddox (USACE Louisville District), Lee Roberts (USACE Nashville District) and Emily Helton (USACE Chicago District).