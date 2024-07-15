Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Extinguisher Demo

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Kevin Butler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Students attending PROSPECT course #006, Fire Protection Engineering (Basic), demonstrate fire extinguisher techniques at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama Feb. 13, 2024. The Fire Extinguisher Demo enhances Fire Protection Engineers understanding of practical fire extinguisher operations for effective logistical applications in facilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:42
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    ULC
    USACE Learning Center
    Prospect Course
    PROSPECT Course #006
    Fire Protection Engineering (Basic)

