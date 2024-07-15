Ssgt. Lawson Jones gives an overview of F-35 technical training at the 359th TRS at Eglin AFB. Crew Chiefs, Weapons, and Avionics refine their skills on the F35 after learning the fundamentals at Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 12:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930722
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110443929
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
