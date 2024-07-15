Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Technical Training

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Ssgt. Lawson Jones gives an overview of F-35 technical training at the 359th TRS at Eglin AFB. Crew Chiefs, Weapons, and Avionics refine their skills on the F35 after learning the fundamentals at Sheppard AFB.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930722
    VIRIN: 240716-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_110443929
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Technical Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Maintenance
    Eglin Air Force Base
    Technical Training

