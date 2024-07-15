Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Whiteman 2024 B-Roll

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing

    B-Roll from the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri on July 13 & 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert E. Hicks)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930721
    VIRIN: 240713-F-QW452-9494
    Filename: DOD_110443927
    Length: 00:09:46
    Location: MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Wings Over Whiteman 2024 B-Roll, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whiteman
    Wings Over Whiteman
    2024
    Robert Hick

