B-Roll from the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri on July 13 & 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert E. Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930721
|VIRIN:
|240713-F-QW452-9494
|Filename:
|DOD_110443927
|Length:
|00:09:46
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wings Over Whiteman 2024 B-Roll, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.