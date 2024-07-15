Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Close up of Cartridge Case Moving Through the Underground Subway for Cooling and Inspection Prior to the Next Phase of the Production Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Close up of Cartridge Case Moving Through the Underground Subway for Cooling and Inspection Prior to the Next Phase of the Production Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930719
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1010
    PIN: 010
    Filename: DOD_110443925
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close up of Cartridge Case Moving Through the Underground Subway for Cooling and Inspection Prior to the Next Phase of the Production Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

