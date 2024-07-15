Close up of Cartridge Case Moving Through the Underground Subway for Cooling and Inspection Prior to the Next Phase of the Production Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 12:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930719
|VIRIN:
|240519-A-YZ466-1010
|PIN:
|010
|Filename:
|DOD_110443925
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Close up of Cartridge Case Moving Through the Underground Subway for Cooling and Inspection Prior to the Next Phase of the Production Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
