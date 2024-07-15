Dereck Redwine, a physical scientist assigned to the Vicksburg District Geotechnical Branch, demonstrates how to read a piezometer for PROSPECT Course #028, Dam Safety, on March 20, 2024, in Grenada, Mississippi. Piezometers are geotechnical sensors used to measure pore water pressure (piezometric level) in the ground, which helps determine the flow pattern of water in earth/rock fill, concrete dams, and their foundations. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 13:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930717
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-EC855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110443890
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Piezometer test demo, by Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
