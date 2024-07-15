Piezometer test demo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dereck Redwine, a physical scientist assigned to the Vicksburg District Geotechnical Branch, demonstrates how to read a piezometer for PROSPECT Course #028, Dam Safety, on March 20, 2024, in Grenada, Mississippi. Piezometers are geotechnical sensors used to measure pore water pressure (piezometric level) in the ground, which helps determine the flow pattern of water in earth/rock fill, concrete dams, and their foundations. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)