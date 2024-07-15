Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Piezometer test demo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Video by Kevin Butler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Dereck Redwine, a physical scientist assigned to the Vicksburg District Geotechnical Branch, demonstrates how to read a piezometer for PROSPECT Course #028, Dam Safety, on March 20, 2024, in Grenada, Mississippi. Piezometers are geotechnical sensors used to measure pore water pressure (piezometric level) in the ground, which helps determine the flow pattern of water in earth/rock fill, concrete dams, and their foundations. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930717
    VIRIN: 240320-A-EC855-1001
    Filename: DOD_110443890
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Piezometer test demo, by Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dam Safety
    ULC
    USACE Learning Center
    Prospect Course
    PROSPECT course #028

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download