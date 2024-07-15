Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Billet Hallowing Close Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    This is a close up shot of billet hallowing at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930711
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1008
    PIN: 008
    Filename: DOD_110443865
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Billet Hallowing Close Up, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download