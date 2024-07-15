Phantom Centralized HUB Modernizes Meal Delivery at Fort Cavazos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930708" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thanks to the new Phantom Centralized HUB at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Soldiers now have more delicious and convenient meal options. This hub includes Phantom Fresh, Culinary Outpost Food Trucks, and a handy online meal preparation service.



Phantom Fresh is a quick and easy spot for Soldiers to grab fresh meals on the go, similar to an airport kiosk. The Culinary Outpost Food Trucks, two of which are already operational, are making a big difference in meal service. More trucks will be added, all operating from the new hub.



The Meal Preparation Program allows Soldiers to order meals online. These meals are prepared at the hub and delivered to the nearest Warrior Restaurant for pick-up.



Nutrition is essential for soldier readiness, and leaders are creating new ways to offer healthy meals, modern payment methods, and diverse food options beyond traditional dining facilities.



Planning and teamwork for this initiative began in October with a visit from the Food-Service Tiger Team to address feeding gaps. The hub now handles meal prep, food truck operations, remote site feeding, and Phantom Fresh offerings.



These modernization efforts allow Soldiers to learn more about nutrition and how to prepare healthier meals. Key points include offering fresh, high-protein, build-your-own salads and sandwiches and moving from large-quantity to small-quantity cooking, focusing on quality and variety.



This package showcases the exciting new changes in food service at Fort Cavazos, making it easier and healthier for Soldiers to enjoy their meals and learn new culinary skills.