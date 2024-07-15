RAF Lakenheath welcomes new 48th MSG commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family, friends, distinguished visitors, and service members gather for the 48th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Glenn Cameron assumed command of the 48th MSG. The ceremony offers troops, family and friends the opportunity to witness a new leader assuming their dutiful position. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)