Family, friends, distinguished visitors, and service members gather for the 48th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Glenn Cameron assumed command of the 48th MSG. The ceremony offers troops, family and friends the opportunity to witness a new leader assuming their dutiful position. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 11:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930707
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110443694
|Length:
|00:29:23
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath welcomes new 48th MSG commander, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
