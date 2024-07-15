Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath welcomes new 48th MSG commander

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Family, friends, distinguished visitors, and service members gather for the 48th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Glenn Cameron assumed command of the 48th MSG. The ceremony offers troops, family and friends the opportunity to witness a new leader assuming their dutiful position. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    TAGS

    ceremony
    assumption of command
    Liberty Wing
    48 MSG

