A T-38C Talon from Vance Air Force Base flies alongside a C-17 Globemaster III from Altus Air Force Base that was being refueled by an Altus KC-135 Stratotanker, June 12, 2024. Before refueling, the C-17 crew completed a series of precision airdrops for a Dude Perfect video. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
This work, T-38C Talon's support Dude Perfect video Productions, by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KC-135 Stratotanker
Talon
C-17A Globemaster III
T-38 Talon supersonic trainer