    T-38C Talon's support Dude Perfect video Productions

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    A T-38C Talon from Vance Air Force Base flies alongside a C-17 Globemaster III from Altus Air Force Base that was being refueled by an Altus KC-135 Stratotanker, June 12, 2024. Before refueling, the C-17 crew completed a series of precision airdrops for a Dude Perfect video. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930703
    VIRIN: 240612-F-UE447-1001
    Filename: DOD_110443627
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38C Talon's support Dude Perfect video Productions, by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

