    Oregon Seeks Volunteers for Selective Service Boards

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Robert Earhart, Selective Service Reserve Force Officer for Oregon, speaks during an interview on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Salem Armory in Salem, Oregon. The Oregon National Guard is actively supporting the Selective Service System, maintaining readiness for potential national emergencies despite the current all-volunteer military force. As global tensions rise and recruitment challenges persist, the Selective Service is seeking volunteers to serve on local draft boards, particularly in rural areas of Oregon, to ensure fair and equitable processes if conscription is ever reactivated.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:06
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:55
    Language: English
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    Oregon National Guard
    Military Readiness
    Community Volunteers
    Selective Service

