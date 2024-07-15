Lt. Col. Robert Earhart, Selective Service Reserve Force Officer for Oregon, speaks during an interview on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Salem Armory in Salem, Oregon. The Oregon National Guard is actively supporting the Selective Service System, maintaining readiness for potential national emergencies despite the current all-volunteer military force. As global tensions rise and recruitment challenges persist, the Selective Service is seeking volunteers to serve on local draft boards, particularly in rural areas of Oregon, to ensure fair and equitable processes if conscription is ever reactivated.
Oregon Seeks Volunteers for Selective Service Boards
