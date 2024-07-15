Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BROWNING, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    A public service announcement and promotion of the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield, an Innovative Readiness Training event located in Browning, Montana, from July 18th - July27th, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 930700
    VIRIN: 240716-F-XQ637-2714
    Filename: DOD_110443560
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BROWNING, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield, by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MontanaIRT2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download