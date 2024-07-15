Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARC INTEGRITY Leaves Port of Kemi, Finland

    KEMI, FINLAND

    07.11.2024

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 950th Transportation Company, 838th Transportation Battalion and naval personnel with Navy Cargo Handling Unit successfully close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER 24, as equipment is loaded onto the ARC INTEGRITY Vehicles Carrier vessel at the port of Kemi, Finland, for redeployment July 11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, helped develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. This video contains time lapse recordings of completing loading and leaving the port. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: KEMI, FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARC INTEGRITY Leaves Port of Kemi, Finland, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European support 2024

