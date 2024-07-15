ARC INTEGRITY Leaves Port of Kemi, Finland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 950th Transportation Company, 838th Transportation Battalion and naval personnel with Navy Cargo Handling Unit successfully close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER 24, as equipment is loaded onto the ARC INTEGRITY Vehicles Carrier vessel at the port of Kemi, Finland, for redeployment July 11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, helped develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. This video contains time lapse recordings of completing loading and leaving the port. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)