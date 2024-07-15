The 52nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides necessary flight equipment to 480th Fighter Squadron pilots before take-off, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The AFE shop supports the 52nd Fighter Wing mission to deliver airpower options to deter and combat aggression by inspecting and providing life-saving equipment to the 480th FS pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 07:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930697
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110443486
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHELM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE: Last to let you down, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
