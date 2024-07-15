AFE: Last to let you down

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 52nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides necessary flight equipment to 480th Fighter Squadron pilots before take-off, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The AFE shop supports the 52nd Fighter Wing mission to deliver airpower options to deter and combat aggression by inspecting and providing life-saving equipment to the 480th FS pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)