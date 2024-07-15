Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE: Last to let you down

    SPANGDAHELM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    The 52nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides necessary flight equipment to 480th Fighter Squadron pilots before take-off, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The AFE shop supports the 52nd Fighter Wing mission to deliver airpower options to deter and combat aggression by inspecting and providing life-saving equipment to the 480th FS pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 07:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930697
    VIRIN: 240716-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_110443486
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SPANGDAHELM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE: Last to let you down, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFE
    52 FW
    Spangdahlem AB
    480 FS
    52 OSS

