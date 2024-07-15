240710-N-CV021-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 10, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) in the South China Sea, July 10. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 07:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930695
|VIRIN:
|240710-N-CV021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110443472
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July08-July14, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
