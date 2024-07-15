Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July08-July14

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240710-N-CV021-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 10, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) in the South China Sea, July 10. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 07:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930695
    VIRIN: 240710-N-CV021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110443472
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July08-July14, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download