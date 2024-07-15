July 01-July 07

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240701-N-CV021-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO-194) in the South China Sea, July 1. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)