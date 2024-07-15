video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dianne Marie D. Cruz, from the CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses the new Virtual Clinical Counseling program, which allows service members and their families to receive online clinical mental health counseling online, from the privacy of their own home.