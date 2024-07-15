Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virtual Clinical Counseling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.30.2024

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Dianne Marie D. Cruz, from the CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses the new Virtual Clinical Counseling program, which allows service members and their families to receive online clinical mental health counseling online, from the privacy of their own home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 00:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 930689
    VIRIN: 240531-D-ZZ786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110443214
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Clinical Counseling, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    FFSC
    Navy
    Yokosuka
    Virtual Clinical Counseling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download