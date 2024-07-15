Dianne Marie D. Cruz, from the CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses the new Virtual Clinical Counseling program, which allows service members and their families to receive online clinical mental health counseling online, from the privacy of their own home.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 00:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|930689
|VIRIN:
|240531-D-ZZ786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110443214
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Clinical Counseling, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.