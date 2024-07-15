EEP Program

DC2 Joshua Ronan, from the Yokosuka Emergency Management Department, discusses the functions of the Emergency Evacuation Program (EEP), as well as the importance of having a completed EEP packet.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 00:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|930687
|VIRIN:
|240711-D-ZZ786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110443212
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
