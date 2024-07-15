Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EEP Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.10.2024

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    DC2 Joshua Ronan, from the Yokosuka Emergency Management Department, discusses the functions of the Emergency Evacuation Program (EEP), as well as the importance of having a completed EEP packet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 00:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930687
    VIRIN: 240711-D-ZZ786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110443212
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EEP Program, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    evacuation
    Navy
    Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download