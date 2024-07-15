B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Marines rehearse loading, offloading from MV-22B Ospreys

British Royal Marines Commandos with 40 Commando Group, United Kingdom Commando Force, rehearse loading and offloading from an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, during an Exercise Predator’s Run warm start at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, July 11, 2024. Marines and Royal Marines participated in a warm start planning exercise in preparation for Exercise Predator’s Run 24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|07.11.2024
|07.16.2024 01:35
|B-Roll
|930686
|240711-M-IP954-2001
|DOD_110443156
|00:01:00
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|1
|1
