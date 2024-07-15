Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Marines rehearse loading, offloading from MV-22B Ospreys

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    British Royal Marines Commandos with 40 Commando Group, United Kingdom Commando Force, rehearse loading and offloading from an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, during an Exercise Predator’s Run warm start at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, July 11, 2024. Marines and Royal Marines participated in a warm start planning exercise in preparation for Exercise Predator’s Run 24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 01:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930686
    VIRIN: 240711-M-IP954-2001
    Filename: DOD_110443156
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Marines rehearse loading, offloading from MV-22B Ospreys, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    Royal Marines
    Marines
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

