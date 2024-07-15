MH-60 and F-35B Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240712-N-FC892-1973 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations with an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 and an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)
|07.12.2024
|07.16.2024 01:03
|B-Roll
|930685
|240712-N-FC892-1973
|DOD_110443155
|00:01:44
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
