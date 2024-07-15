Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60 and F-35B Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240712-N-FC892-1973 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations with an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 and an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 01:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930685
    VIRIN: 240712-N-FC892-1973
    Filename: DOD_110443155
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60 and F-35B Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6), by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    America
    flight operations
    SH-60
    F-35B
    LHA 6
    AMA

