NE-MARSG performs Change of Command Ceremony

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Army Reserve Soldiers of Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group witnessed their commanding officer, Col. Peter Purrington, relinquish command to Col. David Britt, during the July 14, 2024 change of command ceremony conducted here. Brig. Gen. Michael Yost, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, presided over the ceremony and gave his commendations to both Purrington and Britt.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: Marche Militaire (Version 2)
Artist: Traditional
