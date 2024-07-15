Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NE-MARSG performs Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Army Reserve Soldiers of Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group witnessed their commanding officer, Col. Peter Purrington, relinquish command to Col. David Britt, during the July 14, 2024 change of command ceremony conducted here. Brig. Gen. Michael Yost, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, presided over the ceremony and gave his commendations to both Purrington and Britt.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Marche Militaire (Version 2)
    Artist: Traditional

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930680
    VIRIN: 240714-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110442966
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    change of command
    Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group
    NE-MARSG
    Fort Wadsworth Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download