NE-MARSG performs Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Army Reserve Soldiers of Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group witnessed their commanding officer, Col. Peter Purrington, relinquish command to Col. David Britt, during the July 14, 2024 change of command ceremony conducted here. Brig. Gen. Michael Yost, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, presided over the ceremony and gave his commendations to both Purrington and Britt.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Marche Militaire (Version 2)

Artist: Traditional