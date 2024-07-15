Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: MRF-D 24.3 Marines conduct MV-22B Osprey carrier qualifications aboard British RFA Lyme Bay

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, transport Royal Marines Commandos with 40 Commando Group, United Kingdom Commando Force, and conduct carrier qualifications in MV-22B Ospreys on the flight deck of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Lyme Bay, a Bay-class landing platform dock ship of the Littoral Response Group (South), July 11, 2024. Marines increased squadron carrier qualification proficiency and interoperability with the United Kingdom in preparation for Predator’s Run Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 01:31
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Osprey
    Marines
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    RFA Lyme Bay
    I MEF Summer Series

