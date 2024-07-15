BROLL: MRF-D 24.3 Marines conduct MV-22B Osprey carrier qualifications aboard British RFA Lyme Bay

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, transport Royal Marines Commandos with 40 Commando Group, United Kingdom Commando Force, and conduct carrier qualifications in MV-22B Ospreys on the flight deck of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Lyme Bay, a Bay-class landing platform dock ship of the Littoral Response Group (South), July 11, 2024. Marines increased squadron carrier qualification proficiency and interoperability with the United Kingdom in preparation for Predator’s Run Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|07.11.2024
|07.16.2024 01:31
|B-Roll
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
