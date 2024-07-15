Australain P8-A conduct a Torpedo Exercise with US Sub

A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon dropped four exercise torpedoes during a maritime patrol serial to simulate destroying a submarine at exercise RIMPAC. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force vision by Royal Australian Air Force Imagery Specialist Corporal Adam Abela)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 20:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930671
|VIRIN:
|240710-D-RU939-4784
|Filename:
|DOD_110442851
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|AT SEA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
