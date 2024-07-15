Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australain P8-A conduct a Torpedo Exercise with US Sub

    AT SEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Adam Abela 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon dropped four exercise torpedoes during a maritime patrol serial to simulate destroying a submarine at exercise RIMPAC. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force vision by Royal Australian Air Force Imagery Specialist Corporal Adam Abela)

