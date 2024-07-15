NAVFAC Far East Change of Command

Capt. Lance Flood, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, is relieved by Capt. Matthew Tolhurst during a change of command ceremony on board Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, July 12.
Tolhurst also assumes responsibility as regional engineer for Commander, Navy Regions Japan and Korea. Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, presided over the ceremony.
NAVFAC Far East has a workforce of more than 2,000 military, U.S. civilian, and host nation employees who provide a full range of facilities and engineering services to Navy, Marine Corps, and other federal agencies in Japan, Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, and the British Indian Ocean Territory (Diego Garcia).
