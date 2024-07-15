Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valiant Shield 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing participate in exercise Valiant Shield June 17, 2024. Valiant Shield is a biennial and for the first time, a multinational, joint field training exercise (FTX) focused on U.S. and allied forces integration in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 19:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930668
    VIRIN: 240716-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110442821
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 2024, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN 353 1ST SOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download