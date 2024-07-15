Seabees restore music room in Jamaica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 15, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) stop at its first port of Continuing Promise 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica, where Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One restore the music room at the Waterhouse Community Center. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)