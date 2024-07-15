Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees restore music room in Jamaica

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAMAICA

    07.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 15, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) stop at its first port of Continuing Promise 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica, where Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One restore the music room at the Waterhouse Community Center. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 19:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930667
    VIRIN: 240714-N-NS135-1001
    Filename: DOD_110442798
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: JM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees restore music room in Jamaica, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download