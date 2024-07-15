Seabees restore music room in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 15, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) stop at its first port of Continuing Promise 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica, where Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One restore the music room at the Waterhouse Community Center. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
