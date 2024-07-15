Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Fire Season Safety 2024

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    This video was created for members and families on Beale Air Force Base to know evacuation routes, what to pack in a to-go bag, and general fire season safety tips. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930661
    VIRIN: 240624-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_110442730
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Fire Fighter
    fire safety
    controlled burn
    9th Civil Engineer Squadron
    fire season
    9 ces

