Beale Fire Season Safety 2024

This video was created for members and families on Beale Air Force Base to know evacuation routes, what to pack in a to-go bag, and general fire season safety tips. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 17:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930661
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110442730
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
