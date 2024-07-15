Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney Visits Newport, Shares Warfighting Experiences

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval War College

    The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) visited Naval Station Newport, July 11-15, engaging with various training and education commands to share lessons learned from the crew’s September 2023 to May 2024 independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

    Part of a series of scheduled stops, Carney’s visit offered an opportunity for personnel from commands such as the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), Naval Station Newport, the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) and Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) to learn from the crew’s warfighting experiences in an operationally demanding environment.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:51
    Location: US

    Rhode Island
    U.S. Naval War College
    USS Carney
    Naval Station Newport

