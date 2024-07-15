The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) visited Naval Station Newport, July 11-15, engaging with various training and education commands to share lessons learned from the crew’s September 2023 to May 2024 independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.
Part of a series of scheduled stops, Carney’s visit offered an opportunity for personnel from commands such as the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), Naval Station Newport, the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) and Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) to learn from the crew’s warfighting experiences in an operationally demanding environment.
USS Carney Visits Newport, Shares Warfighting Experiences
