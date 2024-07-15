Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by William Dodge 

    U.S. Naval War College

    Leadership from the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), deliver a lecture to U.S. Naval War College (NWC) and Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) staff, faculty and students; U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen; and personnel from other local Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island commands, in NWC’s Spruance Auditorium, July 12. As part of NWC’s Lectures of Opportunity (LOO) series, the discussion centered on Carney's operations in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aiden, intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs and conducting defensive strikes into Yemen. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage

    Location: US

    USS Carney
    U.S. Naval War College
    Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

