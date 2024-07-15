USS Carney visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930655" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leadership from the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), deliver a lecture to U.S. Naval War College (NWC) and Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) staff, faculty and students; U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen; and personnel from other local Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island commands, in NWC’s Spruance Auditorium, July 12. As part of NWC’s Lectures of Opportunity (LOO) series, the discussion centered on Carney's operations in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aiden, intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs and conducting defensive strikes into Yemen. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage