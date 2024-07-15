Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show B-Roll

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    B-Roll from the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri on July 13 & 14, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930643
    VIRIN: 240714-F-SZ986-3263
    Filename: DOD_110442420
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show B-Roll, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2
    Air Show
    Whiteman
    Wings Over Whiteman
    Anthony Hetlage

