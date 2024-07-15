Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year video highlighting the annual competition at Fort Jackson, SC where an Active Duty and Army Reserve Drill Sergeant will be awarded for being the best of the best.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930637
    VIRIN: 240715-D-UW048-7001
    Filename: DOD_110442352
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year Video, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download