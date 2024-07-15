2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year video highlighting the annual competition at Fort Jackson, SC where an Active Duty and Army Reserve Drill Sergeant will be awarded for being the best of the best.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930637
|VIRIN:
|240715-D-UW048-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110442352
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year Video, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
