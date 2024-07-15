Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Cognitive Performance Physical Training

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    The Holistic Health and Fitness, H2F, team within the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade conductive Cognitive Performance Physical Training event where they tested Soldiers ability to performance mental tasks while under fatigue.

    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Cognitive Performance Physical Training, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

