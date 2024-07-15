Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    988 - Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    We can all help prevent suicide. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources, and best practices.
    To learn more, visit Lifeline (988lifeline.org).

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 15:05
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:29
