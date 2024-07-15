We can all help prevent suicide. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources, and best practices.
To learn more, visit Lifeline (988lifeline.org).
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 15:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930633
|VIRIN:
|240701-M-JB228-5598
|Filename:
|DOD_110442316
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 988 - Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.