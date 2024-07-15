Staff Sgt. Richard Rometty, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, describes how the subject matter experts within his units embedded human performance specialists helped him.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 15:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930632
|VIRIN:
|240706-A-RN673-9507
|Filename:
|DOD_110442314
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Richard Rometty, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Holistic Health and Fitness Testimonial, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.