    2024 Assistant Adjutant General - MSANG Change of Command Ceremony

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. Barry A. Blanchard, the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander, Mississippi Air National Guard relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Edward H. Evans Jr. during a change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters, Jackson, Mississippi, July 14, 2024. Evans previously served as the chief of staff, MSANG since March 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore)

    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Air National Guard, Mississippi Air National Guard, MSNG, MSARNG, 172AW

