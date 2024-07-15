Maj. Gen. Barry A. Blanchard, the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander, Mississippi Air National Guard relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Edward H. Evans Jr. during a change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters, Jackson, Mississippi, July 14, 2024. Evans previously served as the chief of staff, MSANG since March 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 15:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|930629
|VIRIN:
|240714-Z-BT532-8730
|Filename:
|DOD_110442303
|Length:
|00:54:44
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Assistant Adjutant General - MSANG Change of Command Ceremony, by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.