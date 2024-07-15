Billet Press Process

Billets are sent down a conveyor belt to three separate presses. The first press pierces it. The second press extrudes it. And the third press draws the metal out to its final length of approximately 30 inches. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)
05.17.2024
07.15.2024
B-Roll
SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
