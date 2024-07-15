Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd ABW Participates in the Crusader Challenge: Day Three B-Roll Package

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing participate in the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 1, 2024. The Crusader Challenge is a five-day exercise designed to foster teamwork among Airmen from various units and job specialties to successfully complete the mission. The exercise is in support of the Air Force Generation model to maintain a sustainable force and provide air power to the Joint Force. Among the training included in the exercise were an obstacle course, combat arms training and maintenance, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense, tactical combat casualty care, small unit tactics and close quarter combat skills. On the final day of the challenge, the Airmen utilized their training to complete a simulated helicopter evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930624
    VIRIN: 240501-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_110442219
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd ABW Participates in the Crusader Challenge: Day Three B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Readiness Exercise

    AETC
    Air University
    42nd Air Base Wing
    Crusader Challenge
    Close Quarters Combat Training.

