42nd ABW Participates in the Crusader Challenge: Day One B-Roll Package

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing participate in the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 29, 2024. The Crusader Challenge is a five-day exercise designed to foster teamwork among Airmen from various units and job specialties to successfully complete the mission. The exercise is in support of the Air Force Generation model to maintain a sustainable force and provide air power to the Joint Force. Among the training included in the exercise were an obstacle course, combat arms training and maintenance, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense, tactical combat casualty care, small unit tactics and close quarter combat skills. On the final day of the challenge, the Airmen utilized their training to complete a simulated helicopter evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)