Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Stringer: 6th Space Warning Squadron, 3 of 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    A look the operations of the U.S. Space Force's 6th Space Warning Squadron (6 SWS), which operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) facility at Cape Cod Space Force Station, Massachusetts, from May 6-9, 2024. 6 SWS is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, headquartered at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. "Team 6" includes U.S. Space Force Guardians, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen and civilian employees. Their mission is "to surveil air and space to detect missile launches and high-interest satellites while operating, maintaining, and protecting New England’s first Space Force installation.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930618
    VIRIN: 240506-F-WA228-6549
    Filename: DOD_110442144
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Stringer: 6th Space Warning Squadron, 3 of 3, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cape Cod
    USSF
    Missile Warning
    6th Space Warning Squadron
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Delta 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download