B-Roll Stringer: 6th Space Warning Squadron, 1 of 3

A look the operations of the U.S. Space Force's 6th Space Warning Squadron (6 SWS), which operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) facility at Cape Cod Space Force Station, Massachusetts, from May 6-9, 2024. 6 SWS is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, headquartered at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. "Team 6" includes U.S. Space Force Guardians, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen and civilian employees. Their mission is "to surveil air and space to detect missile launches and high-interest satellites while operating, maintaining, and protecting New England’s first Space Force installation.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)