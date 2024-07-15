U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's director, introduces U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, Walter Reed's new chief of staff. (DOD Video by Ricardo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 13:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|930614
|VIRIN:
|240710-D-EC642-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110442044
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Welcomes Its New Chief of Staff, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
