    Walter Reed Welcomes Its New Chief of Staff

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's director, introduces U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, Walter Reed's new chief of staff. (DOD Video by Ricardo Reyes)

    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

