A transfer of authority ceremony from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania July 15, 2024. The TOA signifies the start of a rotation for the 3rd BCT, 10th MTN Div., and marks the end of the rotation for the 3rd BCT, 101st ABN Div. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930612
|VIRIN:
|240715-A-LB938-6543
|Filename:
|DOD_110441978
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Transfer of Authority Ceremony at MKAB, by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.