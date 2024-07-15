Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony at MKAB

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A transfer of authority ceremony from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania July 15, 2024. The TOA signifies the start of a rotation for the 3rd BCT, 10th MTN Div., and marks the end of the rotation for the 3rd BCT, 101st ABN Div. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 14:42
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

