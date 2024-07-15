Transfer of Authority Ceremony at MKAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A transfer of authority ceremony from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania July 15, 2024. The TOA signifies the start of a rotation for the 3rd BCT, 10th MTN Div., and marks the end of the rotation for the 3rd BCT, 101st ABN Div. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)