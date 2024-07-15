Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military-Civilian Health Security Summit and Global Health Security Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    06.21.2024

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Australian Defence Force, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency co-hosted the third Military-Civilian Health Security Summit held in conjunction to the third Global Health Security Conference in Sydney, Australia June 16-21.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930607
    VIRIN: 240621-D-HT311-3913
    Filename: DOD_110441942
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Reach
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    CWMD
    Cooperative Threat Reduction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download