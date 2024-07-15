Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Press hollowing a billet at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Press hollowing a billet as a part of the projectile case production process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930602
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1004
    PIN: 004
    Filename: DOD_110441810
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press hollowing a billet at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

