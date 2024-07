U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center tests new uncrewed ground vehicle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center test the Strategic Quad for Reconnaissance & Logistics (SQRL) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) at the Army Research Laboratory’s Robotics Research Collaboration Campus (R2C2) in Middle River, Maryland, June 4, 2024. SQRL is a deployable and customizable sensor platform capable of supporting various Coast Guard polar operations ranging from over-ice reconnaissance to supply delivery and retrieval. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)