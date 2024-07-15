Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center tests new uncrewed ground vehicle

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center test the Strategic Quad for Reconnaissance & Logistics (SQRL) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) at the Army Research Laboratory’s Robotics Research Collaboration Campus (R2C2) in Middle River, Maryland, June 4, 2024. SQRL is a deployable and customizable sensor platform capable of supporting various Coast Guard polar operations ranging from over-ice reconnaissance to supply delivery and retrieval. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 08:42
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    U.S. Coast Guard
