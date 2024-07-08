Sergeant Morales Club Partners with Chiefs Group Ramstein to Maintain Kindergraves

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command from the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club partner with the Chiefs Ground Ramstein, members of the German Bundeswehr, and students from the BurgGymnasium Kaiserslautern as they volunteer to maintain the graves of American infants at Kaiserslautern Cemetery Waldfriedhof, Kaiserslautern, Germany 3 July 2014. The Kindergraves honor the 451 American infants who died shortly after birth at the American military hospital in Landstuhl or nearby civilian hospitals from 1952 to 1971. In addition to symbolizing the partnership between Germany, the U.S., the U.S. military, and the Kaiserslautern community, Kindergraves plays a vital role in preserving family histories, keeping families connected, and helping them manage the pain of their loss. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)