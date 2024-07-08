Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    European Command Deputy Commander, Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.15.2024

    Video by Richard Herman 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    European Command Deputy Commander, Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, Retirement Ceremony on July 15th, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 07:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 930579
    Filename: DOD_110441465
    Length: 01:09:51
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Command Deputy Commander, Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, Retirement Ceremony, by Richard Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    retirement
    European Command
    Basham

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT